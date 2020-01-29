Global  

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020.
The long-awaited trans Pride flag emoji is finally coming to phones in 2020

Finally, after years of tenacious work by the Powerful Trans Lobby, Unicode has announced that it's...
PinkNews - Published

New Emojis Coming in 2020 Include Polar Bear, Bubble Tea, Teapot, Seal, Feather, Dodo, Black Cat, Magic Wand and More

The Unicode Consortium today announced the finalized Emoji 13 characters that will be introduced...
MacRumours.com - Published


Introducing 2020's New Inclusive Emojis

The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emojis! The fresh batch include the transgender flag and more gender-inclusive options, including a variety of skin tones.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:56Published

