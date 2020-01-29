Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Leonard is questioning whether he will continue to use a helicopter in the wake of Bryant's death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kawhi uncertain on future helicopter commutes

Kawhi Leonard has a Los Angeles residence but has stayed at his San Diego home when he can, using the...
ESPN - Published

Kawhi Leonard confirms he has flown with helicopter pilot in Kobe Bryant crash

Kawhi Leonard says Kobe Bryant gave him ''a sense of a drive last year just trying to win that...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiiGHTY5

MiiGHTY RT @DatPiff: Kawhi Leonard confirms that he and Kobe Bryant used the same pilot 😓 https://t.co/9kQ9QqWITZ 6 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics 'It's just surreal:' Kawhi Leonard says he used the same pilot as Kobe Bryant https://t.co/6jTRaH1f0t https://t.co/dA2ouqJbx6 20 hours ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa 'It's just surreal:' Kawhi Leonard says he used the same pilot as Kobe Bryant https://t.co/mJ3AH1GlrE 20 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘It’s just surreal:’ Kawhi Leonard says he used the same pilot as Kobe Bryant https://t.co/4LlllRRjM4 20 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘It’s just surreal:’ Kawhi Leonard says he used the same pilot as Kobe Bryant https://t.co/ZT4vJgNpR6 20 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘It’s just surreal:’ Kawhi Leonard says he used the same pilot as Kobe Bryant https://t.co/yEMh6LffYf 20 hours ago

wccoradio

News Talk 830 WCCO .@lakeshow73 tells @TwoHauteMamas1 that @NBA star Kawhi Leonard used the same helicopter and pilot that Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/zTJRQfQG0h 22 hours ago

317slim

$ean Bishop RT @Complex: Kawhi Leonard says that he and Kobe sometimes used the same helicopter pilot: https://t.co/e3PQHhx5yF https://t.co/vrwPvI8X8b 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Lakers To Play First Time Tonight Since Kobe Bryant Died [Video]LA Lakers To Play First Time Tonight Since Kobe Bryant Died

The LA Lakers will play for the first time tonight since a helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:36). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 31, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:36Published

Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog [Video]Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked certificate to fly in fog

The company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in foggy conditions requiring pilots to use only cockpit..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.