Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Who Killed Timothy Hack

Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Who Killed Timothy Hack

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Who Killed Timothy Hack

Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Who Killed Timothy Hack

29 years after the murder of Tim Hack and Kelly Drew, investigators received a tip from a woman about the possible involvement of her father in the murders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Timothy Hack [Video]Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets: Timothy Hack

Timothy Hack grew up on a farm, eagerly following in his father&amp;#039;s footsteps. Tim planned on starting a life on his own farm with his highschool sweetheart but someone had other plans.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.