Missing Kids

an update to a case causing national public attention...the mother of two children, missing since september, has violated a court-ordered deadline to prove the children were safe.

Police said lori vallow and her new husband, chad daybell, lied about the children's whereabouts and even their existence.

They were ordered by the court to provide any form of proof they were alive an well by yesterday... and they failed to do so.

Seven-year-old joshua "j-j" vallow and 17-year-old tylee ryan haven't been seen since late september 20-19.

Authorities originally questioned the couple in idaho on the wherabouts of the kids and were told that j-j and tylee were with family.

When officers discovered that was a lie, the couple vanished to hawaii.

Now here's where things get unusual... lori vallow's former husband, charles vallow, was killed by lori's brother.

Only for her brother to pass away a short time later.

She then married chad daybell after daybell's own wife mysteriously passed away without warning.

Investigators now believe the children's lives are in grave danger and vallow's family blames her behavior on a doomsday cult she's become a part of in recent months.

We are waiting to hear if the couple will be extra-dited from hawaii to idaho.

