Super Bowl Scammers (1-30-20)

Excitement surrounding the chiefs in the super bowl, but a word of warning.

There are scammers out there trying to take advantage of the hype.

Authorities say counterfeit merchandise is being produced and even phony tickets have been printed up.

There are tell-tale-signs --to help you spot the difference.

All official nfl merchandise will have an nfl hologram on the tag or sticker... also, stay away from buying clothing with torn tags in the collar... and finally...if the price seems unresonably low...it could be counterfeit.

(sot steve francis/hsi global trade investigations: "make no mistake.

The theft of intellectual copyrights is not a victimless crime.

The illicit proceeds resulting in the sale of counterfeit or unlicensed products are more often than not funnel to support a broad range of criminal activity to include human trafficking, forced labor, identity theft, drug smuggling just to name a few.") authorities say if you're looking to buy super bowl merchandise...buy it from official branded shops or department stores... chiefs