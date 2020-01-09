ACDEM hopes to expand reach with new website launch

Right now -- the allen county department of environmental management is launching their new website .fox 55's jeremy masukevich has more on how they plan to reach more of the community than ever before.

Starting today the acdem's website is now ada compliant for users with disabilities.

People who have different abilities in how they hear or how they see can still have access to our website.

Because it contains so much information that the public needs to know.the new site will allow users with disabilities easy access to initiatives in environmental management taking place in allen county.we really want to make sure that one not only residents are informed about the changes that are happening with recycling and waste issues, but also how they access that information so accessibility is very important to us.the acdem is hoping that one specific initiative becomes more popular following the new website rollout.we have our drop off recycling program at 6 locations throughout the county where people can come tuesday through saturday to drop off their recycling materials.this recycling drop-off location at the sam's club on lima road will be closing at the end of the week.

The acdem announced they will be opening up a new drop off location at the byron health center on tuesday.still on lima road this time at 12101...the acdem hope the new recycling location and website will make solutions to environmental issues more of a priority in 2020.

Our main mission is to inform and educate and to help people make the right decisions when it comes to the environment and that's what we are hoping the website will be a tool for us to do.in fort wayne, jeremy