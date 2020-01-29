Global  

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.
