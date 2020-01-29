Global  

Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency

Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency

Bushfire crisis: Australia's capital declares state of emergency

Authorities are concerned hot weather and strong winds this weekend will spread a fire south of the city out of control.
Australia's capital declares state of emergency over out-of-control wildfire

The Australian capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of an out-of-control...
CBC.ca - Published

State of emergency declared for Australia capital Canberra amid fires

State of emergency declared for Australia capital Canberra amid firesA 72-hour state of emergency was declared Friday for Canberra and its surrounding area as high...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •Hindu



Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared [Video]Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Smoke-filled skyline after fire rages through landscape near Canberra [Video]Smoke-filled skyline after fire rages through landscape near Canberra

Out of control bushfire in Namadgi National Park is heading towards Australia's capital city Canberra. The clip filmed on January 27 shows the woman driving on the Monaro Highway around the Orroral..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

