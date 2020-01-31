'Day turns to night' - firefighters release video of raging Australian bushfires

NEAR SHOALHAVEN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 4, 2020) (DUNMORE RURAL FIRE BRIGADE/ TIM ANDERSON - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY DUNMORE RURAL FIRE BRIGADE/ TIM ANDERSON/ NO USE ON YOUTUBE) (MUTE) 1.

FAST FORWARDED DASHCAM FOOTAGE OF FIREFIGHTERS EVACUATING AREA AND FLAMES SPREADING STORY: Firefighters from the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade released on Wednesday (January 29) footage showing flames spreading rapidly, destroying the surrounding landscape, during Australia's bushfires.

The dashcam footage, captured on January 4 near the city of Shoalhaven, has been watched over 1.3 million times in only three days.

The sped up footage showed the fire spreading in the space of three minutes and was described by the firefighters as "day turns to night", according to the video's caption online.

The video showed part of the crew leaving the area while other firefighters stayed in a fire engine, where the footage was filmed from.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)