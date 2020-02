Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India

A driver escaped unharmed after a speeding car suddenly lost control and flipped upside-down after crashing into a median in the west India state of Gujarat.

The incident took place on January 30 in Rajpath Club locality in Ahmedabad.

Visuals, captured by a surveillance camera, show a speeding car lose control while trying to overtake other vehicles on a congested road.

Footage also shows the car crashing into a road divider and turning upside down.

The shocked commuters immediately rush to the spot and assist the driver by pulling him out of the carโ€™s window.

According to the reports, the law enforcers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the driver for reckless driving.