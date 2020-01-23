Global  

Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India

Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India

Driver escapes unharmed after speeding car loses control and flips over in western India

A driver escaped unharmed after a speeding car suddenly lost control and flipped upside-down after crashing into a median in the west India state of Gujarat.

The incident took place on January 30 in Rajpath Club locality in Ahmedabad.

Visuals, captured by a surveillance camera, show a speeding car lose control while trying to overtake other vehicles on a congested road.

Footage also shows the car crashing into a road divider and turning upside down.

The shocked commuters immediately rush to the spot and assist the driver by pulling him out of the car’s window.

According to the reports, the law enforcers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the driver for reckless driving.
