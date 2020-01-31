Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' teaser out

The much anticipated teaser of 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' is finally out now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Teaser: Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of the horror film piquing our interest

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAMid-Day


‘Bhoot Part One...' teaser Twitter review

The much-awaited teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is out and it...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThKhabri

The Khabri RT @pinkvilla: #BhootPartOne:TheHauntedShip: #TaapseePannu reacts to #VickyKaushal starrer's teaser; Says 'What the hell' https://t.co/5A0g… 53 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #BhootPartOne:TheHauntedShip: #TaapseePannu reacts to #VickyKaushal starrer's teaser; Says 'What the hell' https://t.co/5A0gvhplC8 53 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #BhootPartOne:TheHauntedShip: #TaapseePannu reacts to #VickyKaushal starrer's teaser; Says 'What the hell' https://t.co/6uwoDRFdVT 1 hour ago

tapan_kp

Tapan RT @KomalNahta: Bhoot part 1 - The haunted ship teaser out Link for Twitter - https://t.co/s0F1DjNafP #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #Bhoot #TheHaun… 2 hours ago

KHANFARHAN24101

FARHAN REVEALED: Bhumi Pednekar has a 10-minute-long cameo in BHOOT: Part One – The Haunted Ship https://t.co/NCqzKGEEFb 2 hours ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha REVEALED: Bhumi Pednekar has a 10-minute-long cameo in BHOOT: Part One… https://t.co/JCdx1sZVOk via #Indilens #India 2 hours ago

farazsayyed16

Faraz sayyed Bhoot The Haunted Ship Part One | Teaser Reaction | Vicky Kaushal https://t.co/pdRhF3uizT via @YouTube… https://t.co/vqZDrCfd0K 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.