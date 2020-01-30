First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive

Global  

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England's chief medical officer said on Friday.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
*EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS STORY UPDATES EDIT 5440 WITH FOOTAGE OF THE PLANE CARRYING BRITISH NATIONALS LANDING IN UK FROM WUHAN* Coronavirus has reached the UK.

Two patients from the same family in England tested positive on Friday (January 31).

They are the first such cases in Britain.

To stem the spread of the virus major airlines including British Airways, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic have suspended flights to China.

And, many countries have chartered planes to evacuate their citizens from the infected city of Wuhan, ground zero of the global emergency.

It includes a plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals, which landed at a British air force base.

Those aboard face 14 days of quarantine.

According to the BBC, there were originally meant to be 150 Britons on the flight from Wuhan.

But some UK citizens didn't make it on board, after being told family members with Chinese passports would be rejected.

Even though that decision was reversed hours before the plane was due to depart, for some it was too late to get to the airport in time.

Coronavirus has spread to at least 23 other countries outside China, including Australia, France, and Hong Kong, but there have been no deaths outside of China.



