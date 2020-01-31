Charlie Martin Is Bringing Trans Visibility To Racing | Women In The Driver’s Seat

Global  

In 2012 racing driver Charlie Martin transitioned to live as female full time, documenting the gender reassignment on her youtube channel and gaining 1000,000’s of views for some of her videos.

Since transitioning Charlie has found new confidence in her racing and some of the best results of her career competing in faster and faster cars around Europe, a sharp contrast to having a nervous breakdown and on the verge of suicide before deciding to transition.

Now a Stonewall Sports Champion and finding confidence living as a women Charlie is raising transgendered awarenness in motorsports with intitiatives like at Silverstone for PRIDE at the British GT Championship.
