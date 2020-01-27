Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KCI offering extra flights to Florida

KCI offering extra flights to Florida

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
KCI offering extra flights to FloridaKCI added 12 extra flights to get Chiefs fans to Miami for the Super Bowl.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

KCI adds 12 flights to Miami [Video]KCI adds 12 flights to Miami

KCI added 12 extra flights to Miami Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Airlines are adding more flights from Kansas City International Airport to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Super Bowl LIV, KCI sai [Video]Airlines are adding more flights from Kansas City International Airport to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Super Bowl LIV, KCI sai

For the Super Bowl, airlines are upping the count to a total of 16 nonstop flights to south Florida on Friday, Jan. 31.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.