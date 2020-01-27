Global  

KCI adds 12 flights to Miami

KCI adds 12 flights to MiamiKCI added 12 extra flights to Miami Friday.
Recent related videos from verified sources

KCI offering extra flights to Florida [Video]KCI offering extra flights to Florida

KCI added 12 extra flights to get Chiefs fans to Miami for the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Airlines are adding more flights from Kansas City International Airport to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Super Bowl LIV, KCI sai [Video]Airlines are adding more flights from Kansas City International Airport to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for Super Bowl LIV, KCI sai

For the Super Bowl, airlines are upping the count to a total of 16 nonstop flights to south Florida on Friday, Jan. 31.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

