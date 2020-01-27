KCI adds 12 flights to Miami

Quratulain Syeda Stop showing me cheap flights to Miami on all the apps. These adds are something else at times. 3 days ago

[email protected] @simple_flying Under the subheading "American adds new flights out of Miami" Orlando is MCO not MOC. 3 days ago

dalscopeSCOPE @Delta and AA swap LATAM, GOL. A tale of two different approaches, one adds 787 and mainline flights, the other RJ… https://t.co/anILJAs6nT 3 days ago

dalscopeSCOPE RT @WandrMe: Tit for tat: American picks up GOL as a codeshare partner in South America, adds Miami flights. #AvGeek #PaxEx https://t.co/z3… 3 days ago

Seth Miller Tit for tat: American picks up GOL as a codeshare partner in South America, adds Miami flights. #AvGeek #PaxEx https://t.co/z3j36IV5H4 3 days ago

Aero Crew Solutions and News Who are you rooting for today?! https://t.co/ycOA0WsCeg 5 days ago