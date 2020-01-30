Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li!

Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama movie directed by Niki Caro with the screenplay by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

It is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name, itself based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.

The film stars Yifei Liu as the eponymous character, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li in supporting roles.