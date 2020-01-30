Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Disney's Mulan - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Disney's Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li!

Release Date: March 27, 2020 Mulan is a war action drama movie directed by Niki Caro with the screenplay by Elizabeth Martin, Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

It is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name, itself based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.

The film stars Yifei Liu as the eponymous character, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li in supporting roles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Quiet Place Part II - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]A Quiet Place Part II - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters Season 1 starring Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.