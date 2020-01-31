Global  

Super Bowl LIV

Sporting event in the world -- super bowl 54!!

Hundreds of thousands of fans are pouring into south florida for the big game -- as well as the sand..

The surf..

And the party..

This is the 11th time --a record-- that the superbowl has been in miami... and the city is rocking... more than 200-thousand fans will be there... miami... the magic city... crews are working to make sure everything is in place before kickoff... of course... the half-time show will feature jennifer lopez and shakira... in a news conference in miami... both superstars expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to perform on sunday... when asked about what she has planned... j-lo said she wants to keep most of it a surprise... producers say the half-time concert will feature more access for fans... more dancers... and more songs than any show in the history of the big game... lots of people may come down with a case of "super bowl fever" on monday... a survey by the workforce institute estimates 17.5 million employees will be calling out... that's the highest number of absences since the group started tracking in 2005... more than 11 million people will use pre-approved time to stay home, while 4.7 million will call out sick even though they're really not... the survey says 2020 could be one of the biggest years for workplace absences... until then... a football forecaster sticks his neck out... and makes a pick for super bowl 54... congo the giraffe at the nashville zoo has accurately predicted the super bowl champion in seven out of nine tries... who does congo think will win sunday?

The kansas city chiefs!

We asked you on facebook who you thought would win... let's take a look at the results... so far... 57-percent picked the kansas city chiefs to win... with 43-percent choosing the san francisco 49-ers to win... ad lib



