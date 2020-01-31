Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Pentagon Finds Over 800 Defects In Lockheed Fighter Jets The Defense Department discovered more than 800 software deficiencies and unresolved cybersecurity problems in F-35 fighter Jets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this