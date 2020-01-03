Dow Movers: CVX, IBM

Global  

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 5.9% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 3.3%.

Chevron is lower by about 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 3.1%, and Pfizer, trading up 0.7% on the day.




