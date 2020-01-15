Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

Tonight -- a group is helping families in dekalb central schools...by paying off their school lunch debt.fox 55's jeremy masukevich reports on how much the group raised..

And why they're helping out.

Two dollars and sixty cents a day may not seem significant when you multiply that by five for an entire school year, the price of providing school lunches can be daunting.when they are hungry they are not learning.

So that is our primary goal as a food service department to make sure they are ready to learn in the classroom.the auburn classic noon lion's club made relieving school lunch debt a priority in 2020.

I think they are getting proper nourishment.

I think they school does a great job of taking care of them.

But there is a need, sometimes families get into difficult momentsthe club's 500 dollar donation cleared the remaining school lunch debt for around 125 students.being able to receive these donations allows us to ensure that every child has a hot meal for lunch.

Ashlee shroyer spoke on the importance of community involvement in meeting the needs of students.it is the most important thing outside of the schools, without the community we can't do what we do here at dekalb central.the needs of students extend beyond the lunchroomthe lion's club looks forward to serving students in different ways in the future.they also took the time to continue to educate us of what the need is here in the school system.

And how maybe in the future we might be able to serve them again.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news to learn of other community iniatives from the auburn classic noon lion's club, you can visit their website at classic-lions-dot-com.