UK nationals land at RAF Brize Norton from Wuhan and begin disembarking

Seven large coaches have arrived on January 31 at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.

Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF's largest station.

They are thought to be there to take the 83 British nationals to be quarantined at a centre believed to be Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.

They will be monitored and treated if any symptoms linked to the coronavirus develop and will be staying in an accommodation block usually designated for NHS staff.