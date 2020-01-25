Global  

Wisconsin High School Teacher Charged With Trying To Make Child Pornography

Wisconsin High School Teacher Charged With Trying To Make Child Pornography

Wisconsin High School Teacher Charged With Trying To Make Child Pornography

Investigators say the 37 year-old Daved Kruchten used hidden cameras to record children last year.

He is also tied to an investigation in Minneapolis, where hidden cameras were found in the Hyatt hotel room he stayed in (00:37).

High school teacher charged with secretly recording students to create child porn

The charges follow an investigation triggered by the discovery of cameras in the Minneapolis hotel...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Ex-Idaho teacher, coach gets 15 years for sexual misconduct

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho high school teacher and basketball coach was sentenced to 15...
Seattle Times - Published


Teacher Accused Of Trying To Film Students In Hotel [Video]Teacher Accused Of Trying To Film Students In Hotel

A Wisconsin high school teacher pleads not guilty in federal court Thursday to child pornography charges, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 30, 2020

Substitute Teacher, Coach Arrested For Child Porn [Video]Substitute Teacher, Coach Arrested For Child Porn

Wayland Hester, a Section High School substitute teacher and coach in Jackson County, was arrested on child porn charges.

