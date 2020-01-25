|
Wisconsin High School Teacher Charged With Trying To Make Child Pornography
|
Investigators say the 37 year-old Daved Kruchten used hidden cameras to record children last year.
He is also tied to an investigation in Minneapolis, where hidden cameras were found in the Hyatt hotel room he stayed in (00:37).
|
|
|
|
|