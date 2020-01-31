Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.

Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF&apos;s largest station.

They are thought to be there to take the 150 UK nationals to be quarantined at a centre believed to be Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.

They will be monitored and treated if any symptoms develop and will be staying in an accommodation block usually designated for NHS staff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Britons on evacuation flight home from Wuhan

Eighty-three UK citizens and 27 foreign nationals are heading to RAF Brize Norton, the Foreign Office...
BBC News - Published

Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from China's central city of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

uk_worldnews

Newslocker UK World News Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK #WorldNews https://t.co/VDuS2Yb1Xo https://t.co/qbcir14BB1 8 minutes ago

WigToday

WiganToday Wuhan flight: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK https://t.co/kHHZgezdYG 41 minutes ago

frisch_fish

frischer_fischer RT @CoronaVUpdates: “Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan are on a flight back to the UK. On arrival, th… 1 hour ago

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode 'The plane is very empty': fears Britons may be stranded in China https://t.co/fwqjz6ZYag Sent via @updayUK 4 hours ago

IomMediaTVRadio

IOMTV News RT @BBCNWT: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus out… 6 hours ago

GGArt91

RS RT @PKT_develop: BBCBreakfast: 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan are on a flight back to the UK amid the #Coron… 6 hours ago

justonepatriot

Patti Dennis RT @IanBroughall: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavir… 6 hours ago

PKT_develop

Patrick Kolipson BBCBreakfast: 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan are on a flight back to the UK amid the… https://t.co/9ZaAar4KzO 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: British nationals arrive in UK from Wuhan [Video]Coronavirus: British nationals arrive in UK from Wuhan

Plane carrying British nationals from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China, arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, and taxis down the runway. After several delays, the flight – chartered..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK [Video]Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Staff at RAF Brize Norton are preparing for the arrival of British nationals who have been trapped in Wuhan, China following the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.