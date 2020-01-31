S&P 500 Movers: WCG, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%.

Year to date, Amazon.

Om registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadridge Financial Solutions, trading down 9.2%, and Colgate-Palmolive, trading up 7.2% on the day.