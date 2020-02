Restaurant returns $5,000 tip

HE MEANT TO LEAVE A 5 DOLLARTIP -- BUT LEFT 5 THOUSANDINSTEAD.DAVID HOUSE REALIZED THEMISTAKE AFTER CHECKING HIS BANKACCOUNT -- AND NOTICING ALL HISMONEY WAS GONE!

HE SAYS HEWENT TO STRAIGHTEN IT OUT WITHTHE BANK, BUT LITTLE DID HEKNOW THE RESTAURANT OWNER HADBEEN TRYING TO TRACK HIM DOWNTHINKING THE LARGE TIP MIGHT'VEBEEN A MISTAKE.AND OF COURSE -- THE OWNERRETURNED THE MONEY.--SOT-- ONIEL ORTIZ/SAN FELIPETAQUERIA "JUST THINKING THISCOULD ABOUT IT THAT THIS COULDHAPPEN TO ANYONE, YOU KNOW?

AND THE OWNER DID NOT JUST RETURN THE TIP - HE ALSO PAID FOR THE BEER HOUSE HAD INITIALLY PURCHASED.