British evacuees from Wuhan transported by coach from RAF Brize Norton

The 83 British evacuees from Wuhan who arrived on British soil at lunchtime today (January 31) were transported by coach from RAF Brize Norton.
The 83 British evacuees from Wuhan who arrived on British soil at lunchtime today (January 31) were transported by coach from RAF Brize Norton.

Footage shows a convoy of coaches being escorted by police as roads are blocked.

The filmer said at least one figure was seen wearing a hazmat protection suit, despite coach drivers appearing to be unprotected.

The passengers are being transported 180 miles away to Arrowe Park Hospital in north-west England, where they will be staying for two weeks.




