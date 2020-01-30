Global  

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Steps Down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Steps Down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Steps Down

IBM announced their president and CEO will be stepping down and be replaced by Arvind Krishna effective April 6th.
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty steps down after nearly 8 years at helm

Ginni Rometty is stepping down as CEO of IBM Corp. after nearly eight years at the helm of Big Blue...
IBM Announces New CEO, is This Good For Blockchain?

IBM Announces New CEO, is This Good For Blockchain?Advertisment IBM CEO, Ginni Rometty, is stepping down after 8 years of service, being replaced by...
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down [Video]IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, one of the only women leading a top U.S. company, is leaving the top post after eight years in which the stock has fallen. Conway G. Gittens reports.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire [Video]IBM CEO Ginni Rometty to Retire

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6

