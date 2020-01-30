Global  

Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders

Popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are being investigated by a U.S. House subcommittee for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use the services.
Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Next WebCBS News


Dating apps under investigation for allowing minors to sign up

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform subcommittee is investigating a number of popular dating apps,...
AppleInsider - Published


