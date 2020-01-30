Global  

John Legend's Super Bowl ad removes helicopter after Kobe Bryant death

John Legend's Super Bowl ad removes helicopter after Kobe Bryant death

John Legend's Super Bowl ad removes helicopter after Kobe Bryant death

Genesis have removed a helicopter from their upcoming commercial, which features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and will air during this weekend's Super Bowl, following Kobe Bryant's death.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Derrick Thomas' legacy still lives on in KC [Video]Derrick Thomas' legacy still lives on in KC

Derrick Thomas was a Chiefs legend whose memory still lives on in those celebrating the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Lakers To Play First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Lakers To Play First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant

The Lakers will play the Portland Trailblazers tonight at Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:32Published

