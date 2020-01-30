LIVE: IVP Games Men’s Basketball Final - NTU vs SIM (31 January 2020)

We round off our coverage of IVP Games 2020 with the big men's basketball final between Nanyang Technological University & Singapore Institute of Management.

Enjoy the LIVE action on 1 Play Sports!

🏆 #IVP2020 #1PlaySports #Basketball*The broadcast of IVP Games 2020 is proudly brought to you by GOMO by Singtel.

Less Fuss.

More Fun.

Find out more about their amazing contract-free, all-digital, mobile product line at https://gomo.sg/home.