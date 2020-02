Derrick Thomas' legacy still lives on in KC

WE ARE JUST DAYS FROMTHE 20TH ANNIVERSARYOF LOSING A KANSAS CITYICON WHO WOULD HAVELOVED ALL OF THIS - BUTTHE LEGACY OF DERRICTHOMAS LIVES ON -Five decades since their lasttrip to the Super Bowl -burgandie Thomas is thrilledthe chiefs made it this far.BURGANDIE THOMAS12.29.57 BECAUSE THEYWANTED IT, THEY SHOWEDTHEY WANTED IT ANDLOOK WHERE WE"REAT, WE"RE IN MIAMI.MIAMI - HER FATHER"SHOMETOWN - DERRICKTHOMAS, THE CHIEFS STAAND KC ICON WE LOSTTWENTY YEARS AGO NEXTWEEK, THAT TIMING ISBITTERSWEET.THOMAS12.30.07 IT WAS YOU KNOWHARD BUT AT THE SAMETIME ITS A BLESSINGI"M SO HAPPY THATTHEYR"E FINALLYHERE, I JUST WISH HEWOULD HAVE BEEN HERETO SEE IT, EVEN IFHE"S RETIRED, I WISHHE WOULD HAVE BEENHERE.THOMAS DIED DAYS AFTERA CAR CRASH IN 2000,DEVASTATING THE KANSASCITY COMMUNITY.THOMAS12,30.49 HE WASN"TONLY A FOOTBALL PLAYER- HE WAS A HUMAN.

HECARED ABOUT THECOMMUNITYSOMETHING HE SHOWEDTHROUGH HIS "THIRD ANDLONG FOUNDATION"STARTED TEN YEARSBEFORE.THOMASDONNA WOOLARD/THIRDAND LONG FOUNDATION13.00.02 HIS WHOLE LOVEWAS THESE KIDS ANDMAKInG SURE THAT THEYCOUDL READ, WRITE ANDEXPERIENCE LIFEWOOLARD WAS A TEACHERWHEN SHE CONNECTEDWITH THOMAS - THREEDECADES LATER, THEFOUNDATION IS STILLWORKING WITH KIDSTHROUGH LITERACYPROGRAMS ANDSCHOLARSHIPS, CLOSETEAMMATE NEIL SMITHCARRYING ON THE WORK.13.00.49 IN 30 YEARS, WESTILL SEE 58 KIDS EVERYYEAR.12.57.50 SOME OF THEMARE LAWYERS, DOCTORS,WE HAVE SCHOOL BOARDMEMBERS.HONORING NUMBER 58WITH EVERY ONE13.03.53 WHEN HE PASSEDI JUST FELT LIKE HEALWAYS KEPT SAYING YOUCANT GIVE UP YOUCAN"T QUIT AND NONEOF US HAVE12.30.30 I LOVE THAT, ILOVE THAT IT KEEPS HIMALIVE.WE DONT ONLY KEEP HIMALIVE IWTH US BUT THECITY OF KANSAS CITYKEEPS HIM ALIVE AS WELL.WHEN HE DIED, MORETHAN 20 THOUSAND FANCAME TO ARROWHEAD TOPAY THEIR RESPECTS- HISDAUGHTER SAYS SHELOVES HOW SHE CANSTILL SPOT PEOPLE IN TSTANDS WEARING NUMBER