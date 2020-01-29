Global  

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows 5.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a snake, fire effects and Tony Bennett.

4.

The Blues Brothers Without John Belushi (1997) Belushi had been dead for more than ten years.

His brother Jim joined Dan Aykroyd to headline the show.

3.

"Something Grand" (1988) The 1988 show included 88 pianists on grand pianos, 300 Jazzercisers, 400 swing band performers and Chubby Checker.

2.

"BeBop Bamboozled" (1989) The Super Bowl XXIII half time show featured an Elvis impersonator doing the world's largest card trick.

1.

The Return of the Mickey Mouse Club (1977) This "Peace, Joy and Love" show kicked off with a massive band rendition of "It's a Small World (After All)." The show also promoted Disney's revamp of the Mickey Mouse CLub.
0
