Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Accused Of Terror Plot

Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Accused Of Terror Plot

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Accused Of Terror Plot

Judge To Sentence Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Accused Of Terror Plot

A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his guilty plea to firearms and drug offenses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GregoryBrockway

Greggy44 RT @SocialPowerOne1: Judge to sentence officer accused of terror plot against Democratic politicians https://t.co/6qTMpjzWDa #National #Coa… 5 minutes ago

azcourier

Tom Judge to sentence Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot https://t.co/WWp7SHKJZ0 13 minutes ago

jsouza59

joe Judge to sentence officer accused of terror plot against Democratic politicians https://t.co/Yxf2NZn3Ud 42 minutes ago

debbierjoyce

Debbie Joyce RT @AmerIndependent: Judge to sentence officer accused of terror plot against Democratic politicians https://t.co/UI3U4dZelX 57 minutes ago

somhrd50

somhrd50 RT @nbcwashington: A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists i… 1 hour ago

Lnewman16Lee

Lee Newman Judge to sentence officer accused of terror plot against Democratic politicians https://t.co/md81oGeW9a 1 hour ago

AlexaNBCNews

Alexa Liautaud Judge to Sentence Coast Guard Officer Accused of Terror Plot https://t.co/HEhVOy0HVQ 1 hour ago

wnct9

WNCT A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journali… https://t.co/oPGnf77feH 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot [Video]Prosecutors Recommend 25 Years In Prison For Coast Guard Lieutenant Accused Of Terror Plot

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.