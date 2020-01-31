Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

It looks like pickles are trending this year!

Time to say goodbye to the dozen roses, and say hello to our favorite green, slimy, movie theater snack.

Is Valentine’s Day a really &apos;big dill’ (see what we did there?) for you and your significant other?

Well, this is a great time to remind all your loved ones of how much they mean to you with an edible arrangement you can enjoy next to a cold michelada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DallasVideoFest

DallasVideoFest RT @DallasVideoFest: Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now! https://t.co/PtKfi1zjBp 6 days ago

DallasVideoFest

DallasVideoFest Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now! https://t.co/PtKfi1zjBp 1 week ago

Farful4463

Scott B Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now! https://t.co/tkNEkMriNl @sltzrqueen 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.