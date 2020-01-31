Move Over Roses, Pickle Bouquets Are Apparently A Thing Now!

It looks like pickles are trending this year!

Time to say goodbye to the dozen roses, and say hello to our favorite green, slimy, movie theater snack.

Is Valentine’s Day a really 'big dill’ (see what we did there?) for you and your significant other?

Well, this is a great time to remind all your loved ones of how much they mean to you with an edible arrangement you can enjoy next to a cold michelada.