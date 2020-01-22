Global  

Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd

Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man UtdFernandes fit enough to play for Manchester United
SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 31, 2020) (MUTV - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE) 1.

SOUNDBITE (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING WHEN ASKED ABOUT BRUNO FERNANDES: "He's fit enough to play and he will be involved definitely he'll be in the squad.

Let's get training out of the way today.

He has had of course few hectic days now, and even with his little daughter's three year birthday yesterday.

I don't know how much he'll be involved, but he's in the squad." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

SOUNDBITE (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SAYING ON WHY IT HAS TAKEN SO LONG TO SIGN FERNANDES: "You know, it is about timing, priorities, and also valuation, money and you have a club that owns him, and you can see now in January as well how much he means to them and they wanted to keep him.

For us...we are just happy to get it over the line.

It's a player we have said months, but we have followed him for years.

But he has grown gradually in that period as well, more and more, mature.

More and more assured performances, he is a great leader of his team and even with all speculation that's been around him - probably every club in Europe has been linked with him - but he has stayed focused and played fantastic football for Sporting.

Tells us everything about how professional he is.

And when you get to see him he is such a fantastic human being." STORY: Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes completed his long-awaited switch to Manchester United on Thursday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the player was fit enough to be available for Saturday's league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fernandes will wear the number 18 shirt - recently vacated by club captain Ashley Young who left for Inter Milan - and most famously worn by United great Paul Scholes.

(Production: Iain Axon)



