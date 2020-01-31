Brexit Day: 'You're not British anymore!' Leavers and Remainers face-off outside Downing Street

Leavers and Remainers face-off outside Downing Street, London, on the UK's final day in the European Union (January 31).

On one side of the street a group of Brexiteers are heard chanting "you're not British anymore" while pointing at a group waving European Union flags.

The Brexit supporters then begin to sing, "whose streets?

Our streets" towards the Remainers.

The UK is set to leave the European Union at 11 pm tonight.