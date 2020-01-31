Global  

Woman Finds Her Lost Dog On Beer Can Promoting Shelter Animals

A Florida brewery’s idea to put pictures of adoptable dogs at the Manatee County Shelter on its beer cans resulted in a woman finding the pet she’d lost long ago.
