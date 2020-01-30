Global  

Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency

Delta, American Airlines Cancel Flights to China After WHO Declares Coronavirus Global EmergencyBoth Delta Airlines and American Airlines have canceled flights to China.
0
Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayThe VergeReutersNewsmax


Pilots just sued American Airlines to force a halt to China flights

Pilots just sued American Airlines to force a halt to China flightsAmerican Airlines had already canceled some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak —...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsmax



js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch Delta Air Lines and American Airlines on Friday announced they would cancel all of their China flights in response… https://t.co/TZInmogmXF 4 minutes ago

amandaskanes

amanda RT @NewsGuyGreg: NOW: @AmericanAir and @Delta cancel all flights to/from China Atleast through March (AA) and April (DAL) amid rapidly spre… 5 minutes ago

realhueri

개미지옥 RT @USATODAY: Delta and American Airlines will cancel all US-China flights due to coronavirus https://t.co/VJEw08PeSN 12 minutes ago

KCRG

KCRG American Airlines canceled all of its China flights shortly after Delta made its flight suspension announcement. https://t.co/iaqOeHpgY9 14 minutes ago

hanchicago

Han Quote:"Right now it appears that flights into Hong Kong are still operating for both airlines, but with the develop… https://t.co/V1jpCE5P1I 14 minutes ago

NewsGuyGreg

Greg Angel NOW: @AmericanAir and @Delta cancel all flights to/from China Atleast through March (AA) and April (DAL) amid rapid… https://t.co/IdXboSRzv5 16 minutes ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. American Airlines, Delta cancel all US flights to China https://t.co/WvZQbg4Q2z 19 minutes ago

CamilaFNews

Camila Fernández #BREAKING: Delta and American Airlines will cancel all US-China flights due to coronavirus. https://t.co/36Zx4JVf5I 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland [Video]American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland

Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China. Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between US And China [Video]Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between US And China

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published

