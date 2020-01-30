'Thappad' trailer a 'tight slap' on 'Kabir Singh' maker's face: Tweeple

The trailer captures the journey of a woman, role essayed by Taapsee who fights for justice after a...

Is Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' a tight slap to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh'? All the trailer reviews coming in for Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' hint that the movie is a 'befitting...

DNA - Published 1 day ago



