Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:39s - Published Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor have joined hands with Los Angeles Tourism for a campaign showcasing the citys phenomenal cultural, culinary, shopping and wellness offerings through the eyes of siblings. #SonamKapoor #RheaSonam

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles "LA's become like a second home to us. It's just everything that I like about the States rolled into...

Zee News - Published 2 days ago



Los Angeles tourism ropes in Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for its new campaign Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor have joined hands with Los...

Bollywood Life - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like