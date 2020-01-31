Global  

Britons wearing surgical masks leave plane at RAF Brize Norton

Masked passengers leaving the evacuation flight from China on Friday afternoon (January 31) as it arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The 83 British evacuees from Wuhan who arrived on British soil were transported by coach from RAF Brize Norton.

The passengers are being transported 180 miles away to Arrowe Park Hospital in north-west England, where they will be staying for two weeks.
