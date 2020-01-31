Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What you need to know: Jan. 31

What you need to know: Jan. 31

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Jan. 31

What you need to know: Jan. 31

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

31.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Jan. 31

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

At least 213 people are dead, nearly 10,000 cases globally... all due to the coronavirus.... now the number of confimred cases in the u.s. jumping to 6... doctors placed a chicago man in isolation this morning... saying he showed symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The world health organization declared the outbreak a global emergency... the senate wrapped up its second and final day of questions and answers in president trump's impeachment trial.

Multiple swing vote republicans have come out publicly against the possibility of new witnesses.

If witnesses are called republicans say they want to hear from the bidens and the whistleblower.

If no new witnesses are allowed to testify, the trial could wrap up as soon as tonight..

Redding police arrested amber hays and angela dennis of redding.

Officers say a probation search of their home revealed meth residue, paraphernalia and exposed wiring.

Amber hays is facing charges of felony child endangerment and a probation violation.

Police cited angela dennis for warrants and possession of herioin.

Police took a five year old found at the home into protective custody.### a new report from the california state auditor shows the oroville dam is one of more than 600 high-risk dams in the state that do not have approved emergency plans.

The report also says only 22 of 400 emergency plans submitted have actually been approved by the office of emergency services.

Some good news for health patients in shasta county..

Dignity health and partnership health plan reached a coverage agreement.

That means medi cal patients in northern california will still be able to get care at mercy medical in redding.

Partnership is the main local medi-cal administrator for low-income people.

It announced the three-year agreement.

Mercy confirms the deal is being finalized -- and that it expects it to be on the books by week's end.## if weekend travel plans take you towards trinity county - a traffic alert to tell you about.

Take a look at this aerial view of the scene... caltrans is reminding drivers that work will continue on state route 299 - near big flat.

Crews are working on the emergency slide project.

Expect traffic controls - 24/7 - with up to 30 minute delays.

Work runs monday through saturday - with some delays overnights and sunday, as well.### northern california advocates who work help victims of human trafickking - say they are worried about a spike in reported in tehama county.

"empower tehama" is a resource and help agency designed to combat human trafficking - the agency is headquuartered in red bluff.

Last year, empower tehama says counselors handled 24 cases involving human trafficking.

The organization's main goal is to raise awareness about the issue.###



Recent related news from verified sources

The week in pictures, Jan. 25 - Jan. 31

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days....
FOXNews.com - Published

Drew McIntyre recalls a career-defining match: WWE Network Pick of the Week, Jan. 31, 2020

Drew McIntyre recalls a career-defining match: WWE Network Pick of the Week, Jan. 31, 2020Drew McIntyre recalls a career-defining match: WWE Network Pick of the Week, Jan. 31, 2020
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

zihaaa_

Nzh RT @owlsblxck_: You deserve a man who tells you : “I’m blessed to have you.” “Baby, I’m proud of you.” “No matter what happens, I’m here… 3 seconds ago

CailinCoane

Cailin Coane RT @ericgarland: So there's no need to spend precious time looking for Lamar Alexander's logical fallacies. No reason to fact check Lindsey… 3 seconds ago

Kit_Kat_Cata

𝓚𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓮 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ @BahamutSix @WilliamWehrs I don't need to look in my toilet and take a great big whiff to know what's in there look… https://t.co/Kg9ivm7Wmi 3 seconds ago

newmarkettoday

NewmarketToday.ca Here's what you need to know about York Region teachers' strikes next week https://t.co/wLkEVbdVpy https://t.co/0lg5YEzoyI 10 seconds ago

Abdouljyze

Abdoul Jyze What is fixed wireless 5G? Here’s everything you need to know https://t.co/9Rlqz6dikl https://t.co/oW1xn83TQn 10 seconds ago

fiona_rough

Fiona Rough RT @NESnmahp: 📣 CALLING ALL #AHPs 📣 We need your help 🙏 Do you use the #AHP Professional Portfolio? If yes, we want to know what you think.… 10 seconds ago

Patrici67270525

Patricia Marie @AndyPeacock999 You are not responsible for what your friends do but you will be judged by the company you keep. Te… https://t.co/PQMAGgMaXZ 12 seconds ago

hrbrmstr

boB Rudis Final tally from our Citrix ADC/[NetScaler] Gateway version/mitigation scans. This is likely a good proxy for the f… https://t.co/rNb1CjimVE 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg Passes Warren In New Poll [Video]Bloomberg Passes Warren In New Poll

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has passed Elizabeth Warren in a new Democratic Poll. The latest nationwide poll, from the Hill-HarrisX, puts him in third place in the field of Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

That's A Wrap: Jan. 31, 2020 [Video]That's A Wrap: Jan. 31, 2020

A look back on some of PTL team favorite moments on the show this week.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.