KC Streetcar ready for extra passengers on Super Bowl Sunday

IT'S RED FRIDAY IN KANSASCITY.BUT THIS PARTICULARCELEBARTION IS HALF ACENTURY IN THE MAKING!THIS MORNING, 41 ACTIONNEWS ANCHOR BRYANTMADDRICK JOINS US WITHHOW THE CITY IS RALLYINGAHEAD OF SUPER BOWL54.I'M HERE IN THE POWERAND LIGHT DISTRICT --THIS IS ONE OF MANYPLACES WHERE PEOPLEWILL GATHER TO WATCHTHE SUPER BOWL.AND MANY PEOPLE AREEXPECTED TO USE THEFREE STREETCAR.KC STREETCAR SAYSTHEY'RE PREPARED ANDGEARING UP FOR A BUSYWEEKEND.A SPOKESPERSON TELLSUS THEY'LL LIKELY BEBRINGING IN EXTRA STAFFAND STREETCARS FORTHE EXTRA CUSTOMERS.BUT THAT WON'T BE ALL.DONNA MANDELBAUM /KCSTREETCAR"We've also added security forbothFriday night and Sunday and wehave our regular safetyambassadors as well as ourpartnership with KCPT...KCPD.04;21;47ANYONE PLANNING ONUSING THE STREETCARTHIS WEEKEND IS URGEDTO PACK YOUR PATIENCEBECAUSE THE CARS WILLLIKELY BE CROWDED.

BTHEY SHOULD BE RUNNINGEVERYING TEN TO FIFTEEMINUTES.LIVE IN THE POWER ANDLIGHT - I'M BRYANTMADDRICK - 41 ACTIONNEWS TODAY.