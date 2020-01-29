Global  

Impeachment Trial Entering Final Phase After Day 2 Of Questions

Chief Justice John Roberts again refused to read a question because it named the person suspected of being the whistleblower.
Senate Impeachment Trial Moves To Question Phase

A two-day question-and-answer period begins Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President...
NPR - Published

'The real question': Quotes from Day 8 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial entered a new phase on Wednesday as the White House...
Reuters - Published


