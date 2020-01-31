Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between U.S., China
Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between U.S., China
American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.
Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb.
6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so.
