Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between U.S., China

Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between U.S., China

Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between U.S., China

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb.

6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so.
Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Newsday•bizjournals•The Verge•SeattlePI.com•Newsmax•Reuters


As Coronavirus Spreads, Airlines Cancel Flights And Businesses Shut Shops

Concerned over the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreading to all regions of China and other parts of...
RTTNews - Published


American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland [Video]American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland

Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China. Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between US And China [Video]Delta, American Airlines Suspend Flights Between US And China

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published

