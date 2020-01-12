Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Goop claims by health chief

Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix show has been slammed by the head of Britain's National Health Service for putting fans' health at risk by promoting unfounded health claims.
Health chief slams Paltrow's Netflix series

Sir Simon Stevens accuses Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab of spreading "myths and misinformation".
Kenshō Healthcare publicly launches its “antithesis of Goop”

Last year, when co-founders Danny Steiner and Krista Berlincourt first debuted Kenshō Health, their...
