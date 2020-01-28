Digital Trends Live 1.31.20 | 5G At Super Bowl LIV + The Streamer Bowl & Sam Darnold

On Digital Trends Live today: We're live in Miami with Caleb Denison covering how 5G has been rolled out at this year's Super Bowl; Riley Winn was at the Verizon & Twitch Steamer Bowl with player and gamer interviews with Mike Evans, Eric Ebron, Sam Darnold and more; Apple brings back an upgraded maps; GM confirms that they're bringing back an electric Hummer; Prezi and the future of video conferencing; Ciara Pressler joins for another Work / Life and how to choose a business coach; We have an A.I.

Predict the Super Bowl with AnonimousAI; Alyssa Carson, the youngest astronaut training for a manned mission to Mars joins the show; and Between the Streams and what you should be watching this weekend.