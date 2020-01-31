Body Identified 1/30/20

Global  

The Montgomery county sheriff's department has identified the body of a man discovered Wednesday in the big black river
Police// the montgomery county sheriff's department has identified the body of a man discovered wednesday in the big black river// sheriff jeff tompkins says the victim, jimmy threadgill was 52 or 53 years old.

He tells wcbi his investigators are treating the death as a homicide// coroner allan pratt says the body has been sent to the state crime lab in peal for an autopsy// the mississippi bureau of investigation and montgomery county sheriff's department are investigating this case// wcbi stephanie poole is in montgomery county and will have an update tonight on wcbi news at 5 and 6// first



