Body Identified 1/30/20

Police// the montgomery county sheriff's department has identified the body of a man discovered wednesday in the big black river// sheriff jeff tompkins says the victim, jimmy threadgill was 52 or 53 years old.

He tells wcbi his investigators are treating the death as a homicide// coroner allan pratt says the body has been sent to the state crime lab in peal for an autopsy// the mississippi bureau of investigation and montgomery county sheriff's department are investigating this case// wcbi stephanie poole is in montgomery county and will have an update tonight on wcbi news at 5 and 6//