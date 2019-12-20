Global  

James Corden Comes Clean About How He Films 'Carpool Karaoke' | THR News

James Corden Comes Clean About How He Films 'Carpool Karaoke' | THR News

James Corden Comes Clean About How He Films 'Carpool Karaoke' | THR News

"I'm just shocked that I did something that upset people more than 'Cats,'" the 'Late Late Show' host said of the uproar after an incriminating video was posted on Twitter.
'Carpool Karaoke' With Meghan Trainor And Dr. Phil [Video]'Carpool Karaoke' With Meghan Trainor And Dr. Phil

Meghan Trainer joined "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke, and got a surprise visit from the good doctor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:23Published

Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Justin Bieber in 'Carpool Karaoke' | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Justin Bieber in 'Carpool Karaoke' | Billboard News

Singer Billie Eilish reserved a seat next to James Corden for The 'Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Thursday, where the pair belted out some of the 18-year-old's hits including "Bad Guy"..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:00Published

