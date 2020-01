U.S. State Dept. advises against travel to China

IN THE U-S .A WOMAN JUST BACK FROM CHINA NOWINFECTING HER HUSBAND.

ITCOMES AS THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION HAS NOWDECLARED THE OUTBREAK A GLOBALHEALTH EMERGENCY...ABC'S STEVE OSUNSAMI HAS MORETONIGHT...AS HEALTH OFFICIALS WEREDECLARING A GLOBALEMERGENCY TODAY, THIS WAS THESCENE OUTSIDEPHARMACIES ACROSS ASIA, WHERETHEY WERE RUNNINGOUT FACE MASKS, AND PEOPLE AREDESPERATE TO PROTECTTHEMSELVES."WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER ANDWECAN ONLY STOP IT TOGETHER."HERE IN THE U-S, WHATAUTHORITIES HAVE BEENPREDICTING FOR MORE THAN A WEEKHAS HAPPENED INCHICAGO -- THE NATION'S FIRSTPERSON TO PERSONTRANSMISSION OF THE CORONAVIRUS.A MAN IN HIS 60'SGOT IT FROM HIS WIFE.

SHERETURNED FROM CHINA JANUARY13TH SYMPTOM-FREE, AND FELT SICKTHREE DAYS LATER.

BOTHHUSBAND AND WIFE AREHOSPITALIZED TONIGHT INISOLATION."I RECOGNIZE THAT THIS NEWS MAYRAISEPEOPLE'S CONCERN.

BUT I WANT TOSTATE CLEARLY THAT THISDEVELOPMENT ISSOMETHING WE HAVE BEEN PREPAREDFOR."OUTSIDE CHINA THERE ARE NOW 98CONFIRMED CASES OF PEOPLESICK WITH THIS RESPIRATORYDISEASE, AND SIX OF THOSE CASESARE HERE IN AMERICA.THE NEARLY TWO HUNDREDPASSENGERS WHO LANDED INCALIFORNIA FROM WUHAN CHINAWEDNESDAY ARE LEARNING SOMEDISTURBING NEWS TONIGHT - IFJUST ONE THEM TESTS POSITIVE FORTHECORONAVIRUS, THEY ALL MAY NEEDTO REMAIN IN QUARANTINE ATTHIS MILITARY BASE FOR TWOWEEKS.IT'S SUPPOSED TO BE VOLUNTARY,AND THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO BEABLE TO LEAVE BY SATURDAY.A PASSENGER WHO TRIED TO GET UPAND LEAVE TODAY WASORDERED BY AUTHORITIES TO STAY.INSIDE CHINA, AN EPIDEMIC.MORE THAN 8-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARESICK, AND MORE THAN170 DEAD - MORE CASES THAN THESARS OUTBREAK THAT SWEPT THROUGHTHAT COUNTRY IN 2003.HUNDREDS OF AMERICANS ARE STILLSTUCK THERE, TRYING TO GET HOME.PRISCILLA DICKEY AND HERDAUGHTER ARE TWO OF THEM.IT'S AN INTERESTING FEELING, UM,YOU'RE TRAPPED.

YOU'RE ISOLATED.U-S AUTHORITIES ARE SCHEDULINGANOTHER FLIGHT TO WUHAN CHINATO PICK UP STRANDED AMERICANS -AND IT COULD FLY ASEARLY AS MONDAY.IN ITALY - A CORONAVIRUS SCARENEARLY ENDED THISCRUISE.

OUR CORRESPONDENT MAGGIERULLIE IS THERE."MORE THAN 6000 PASSENGERS ANDCREW WERE TRAPPED ON BOARD THISCRUISE SHIP FOR 12 HOURS AFTER AWOMAN WHO HAD FLOWN IN FROM HONGKONG STARTED SHOWING FLU LIKESYMPTOMS. A SHORT TIME AGO - HERTESTS CAME BACK NEGATIVE FORCORONAVIRUS -BUT AUTHORITIES SAY THE CRUISESHIP QUARANTINE SHOWS JUST HOWHIGHANXIETY IS ACROSS THE GLOBE."THERE'S A POSSIBLE VACCINETHAT'S ON THE WAY, BUTIT'S STILL MONTHS AWAY FROMCLINICAL TRIALS.THAT WAS STEVE OSUNSAMIREPORTING...